YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Ralph Angelo, Sr., age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

John was born February 8, 1929 in Youngstown, the son of Jerry and Adeline Angelo.

He attended Rayen High School and resided on the northside of Youngstown in the house he built 66 years ago.

He was a Youngstown Fireman and a member of the Operating Engineers.

John helped many people in his lifetime, he was always there for you. He enjoyed helping family and friends with home projects, auto repairs and anything else they needed. He had a very strong work ethic. John gave countless hours of help into his 90’s while asking nothing in return. When his hands-on approach became difficult in the later years, he would oversee tasks and if you were not doing it his way you would definitely hear about it!

Other than being very handy and a good father, John enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing and being with family and friends.

John leaves nine children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Jerry (Loretta) and good friends Bill, Chuck and Jimmy.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, three sisters and two brothers.

John was a very good man who led a good honest life and will be sadly missed by all who cared for him.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

