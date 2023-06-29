CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, June 25, 2023, John Peter DiRienzo, age 91, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at his home.

He was born May 28, 1932, in Lowellville, Ohio, to John and Helen DiRienzo.

John graduated from East High School in 1950 and then from Youngstown College in 1956 with a Master’s Degree in Education.

He taught at St. Brendan Catholic School and Chaney High School. At Chaney, he taught english and business classes. John was also involved in school athletics, coaching football, golf, track and cross country. He guided Chaney to its first ever city track and cross country titles and coached many athletes to state champion competition. He was named three times as the Mahoning Valley Coach of the Year. John was inducted into the Chaney Hall of Fame in 1996. He authored several athletic and educational published articles that appeared in both national and international publications. John was a member of the American Federation of Teachers and its locals. He retired in 1989 as English Chairman and Senior Advisor. After retirement from education, John founded the John P. DiRienzo Inc. Construction Company. He was known for his designs and master carpentry.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church.

John married his love the former, Norma Reed, on June 6, 1953. They recently celebrated their 70 anniversary and his 91 birthday along with their family.

John is survived by his loving wife, Norma; sons, Dennis (Terry) DiRienzo of Calcutta, OH, Gary (Nancy) DiRienzo of Fruita, CO, Mark (Leslie) DiRienzo of Berlin Center, OH; grandchildren Robert (Emily) DiRienzo of Jacksonville, FL, Gina (Steve) Hess of East Liverpool, OH, Ashley (husband, Matt Kimmel) DiRienzo of Denver, CO, Dante (Dana) DiRienzo of Canfield, OH, Justin (Sarah) DiRienzo of Fairbanks, AK, Daniel (Taylor) DiRienzo of Austintown, OH; great-grandchildren, Angelo, Dominic, Nora and Daniella DiRienzo; brother, Ben (the late Peg) DiRienzo, brother-in-law, Herb (Marcia) Reed and several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.

Besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by his siblings, Minerva DiRienzo, Henry (the late Jayne) DiRienzo and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Elsie Reed.

While we mourn the loss of John today, it is important to celebrate the incredible impact he had on those around him during his life. His kindness, dedication to family and his friends, love for his country, love for sports, will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched.

Per John’s request, there will be a private, family celebration of John’s life.

