COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Mike” Grover, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center.

He was born to Constance Cline-Grover on December 31, 1940 in New Matamoras, Ohio.

He was employed as a millwright for the U.S. Steel and Youngstown Sinter Company.

He also served his county proudly as a radio operator in the U.S. Air Force.

He married his beloved wife, Mary Francis Smith on December 28, 1968 and they went on to have a beautiful family.

John built and raced stock cars at Canfield and Sharon Hickory Speedways and was an avid bowler. He and his family made beautiful memories at Lake Milton for over 30 years. John enjoyed boating, fishing and singing karaoke. His favorite song was Kansas City by Fats Domino.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Frances Smith; his children, Jodi (George) Tacey of Salem, Ohio, Tessa Frenzel of Boardman, Ohio, Donna (Rick) Fogt of Tucson, Arizona, Cindy Dustman of Columbiana, Ohio, John (Rose) Grover of Austintown, Ohio, David (Wally) Grover of Tucson, Arizona, John Dustman (Brenda Stevens) of Lowellville, Ohio, William Brose of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Michael (Margie) Dustman of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Phillip Michael Vandyke, Stephanie Vandyke, Cameron Vandyke, Jared Tacey, Haley (Ryan) Burns, Sara Dustman, Matthew Dustman, Brandon (Justina) Dustman, Bryon Dustman, Bradley Dustman, Teresa Cain, Joe Cain, Laura Fredericks, Rickie Grover, Anthony Grover, Kyle Grover and Tyler Grover; 12 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Alberta and Albert McAllister and LuAnn Smith.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Holt; son, Mikey Grover; daughter-in-law, Cindy Dustman; son-in-law, Kurt Frenzel and brother-in-law, James Smith.

The family would like to thank Dr. Demidovich and the staff at St Mary’s Alzheimer Center for the wonderful care that was given to John.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 1665 S Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.