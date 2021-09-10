John Michael Profanchik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Profanchik, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 8, 2021 to William Profanchik and Linda (Manning) Mullins.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancee, Jade Valley; siblings, Anna Price of Youngstown and William “Bill” Profanchik of Tennessee and nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Michael Profanchik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.