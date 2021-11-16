John Michael Klacik, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 14, 2021, John Michael Klacik, Sr., of Boardman, passed away peacefully at home.

He was born in Youngstown, on April 18, 1933 to Michael and Mary (Gorej) Klacik.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

After retirement, he loved spending his free time with his family and watching sports.

John is survived by his children, Debra (Gino) LaMarca of Burke, Virginia, Diane Dama of Youngstown, John Klacik, Jr. of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Christina Lamarca, Carrie (Abe) Thompson, Abigail Klacik, Hannah Klacik, John Klacik III, RJ Rogenski, Nicole Rogenski, Anjelica Dama, Nathaniel Dama, and Cameron Dama; great grandchildren, Gavin, Keegan, Layla and Tayvian; brother, Paul Klacik (Julie) of Boardman; sisters-in-law, Elaine Klacik of Boardman, Betty Klacik of Austintown; brother-in-law, Jim Kennealy of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings, Anne (the late Michael) Bukovinsky, Mike Klacik, Steve Klacik and Helen Kennealy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Michael Klacik, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.