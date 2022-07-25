YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 22, 2022, John Martin Maley, Jr., DDS, passed at home with his wife at his side.

He was born on August 8, 1954, in Maysville, Kentucky to John Matin Jr and Joyce Maley.

After high school graduation, John attended Kentucky University and Case Western University where he earned his degree in Dental Surgery and practiced at several dental practices in Northeast Ohio.

He had a passion for the outdoors and would ride his Harley motorcycle in the summers. John loved animals and he and his wife rescued several dogs and cats which became their pets. He was also a fan of hockey, baseball, and history.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne Carol Stride; son, John Maley lll; stepson, Eli Rafidi and brothers, Patrick, and George Maley.

No public calling hour will be observed.

