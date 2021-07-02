John Louis Robison, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Robison, age 59, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on February 24, 1963, to Robert William Robison and Sandra (Hugar) Armstrong.

He is survived by his children, John Louis Robison, Jr., Cheyenne Latricia Burk (Dennis, Jr.) and Thomas Gregory Lewter and siblings, Robert Robison, Timothy Robison, Susan Robison, Charlie Bernard, Pat Cockrell and Julie Pawloski.

John’s favorite things to do was cooking, collecting eagle statues, fishing with his dog, Lucy and relaxing with his friends.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation to assist with funeral expenses at crematepa.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.