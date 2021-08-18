John K. Myers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John K Myers, age 59, passed Thursday, August 12 from a stroke he suffered in August 2020.

He was born August 8, 1962 in Austintown, Ohio.

He leaves his wife of 38 years, Sandra J. Myers (Strouble); sons, Austin and Jordan; siblings, Don “Butch” Myers, Cindy Myers Corn and Linda Myers Nagel, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicki Parker.

John served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Indy.

He was a true fan of ALL Ohio sports, from high school to pro–we watched it all.

In his memory, please support those with diabetes. He chose to be cremated with no service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.