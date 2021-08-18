John Joseph Harris, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 14, 2021, John Joseph Harris, age 76, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Elamore, West Virginia, on September 14, 1944 to William and Anna Katherine (Stanton) Harris.



John is survived by his son, Michael W. Harris and former spouse, Becky Harris, both of Youngstown; siblings, William (Sue) Harris of Youngstown, Christine Vanpelt, Cynthia (Scott) Lawderbeck and Karen Kearns, all of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Janet Harris of Canfield, as well as, many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his seven-two day old son, John Joseph Harris, in 1971 and brother, Paul Harris.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

