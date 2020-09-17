John Farrell Mills, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 13, 2020, John Farrell Mills, age 70, passed away at home.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 27, 1949 to John Henry and Helen Harding Mills.

John is survived by his children, Ayanna Mills of Warren, Farrell Mills of West Virginia, Selima Robinson, Alexis King and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

