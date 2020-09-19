John Farrell Mills, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Farrell Mills, son of the late John Henry Mills and Helen Aubrey Mills was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 27, 1949.

He was educated in the New York City public school system and graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York.

John lived in New Jersey, Washington D.C. and West Virginia before settling in Youngstown, Ohio.

He found his church home at Centenary United Methodist Church and served as it’s treasurer. John devoted much of his time to various events and activities at the the church until his health started to fail.

John was initiated into the Silver Moon Lodge #20 where he was a Worshipful Master 33 Degree Mason. He also presided over 6 female fraternal houses. John did this under the leadership of M.W. Grand Master Honorary Clarence Bonner III.

Before moving to Youngstown, John worked for the United States Postal Service. Once here, he was the Director of theBuilding Maintenance Program of Mid America Institute; he also coordinated the Home Weatherization Program for Youngstown Area Community Action Council (YACAC) and was a proud member of the Steelworkers Union, Local USW 10-1.

John loved to cook, he loved a good fish fry and had a profoundly serious passion for decorating the halls for Norton Manor.

During the early morning of September 13, 2020, Our Heavenly Father called John Home.

Preceding him in death are his sisters, Doris Mills of Wilmington, Delaware, Sally P. Elliot and brother-in-law, Benjamin R. Elliot, both of Hinesville, Georgia, Rita Saulter of Wilmington, Delaware; children, Ayanna Mills, Selima (Robert) Flowers, Farrell Mills, Alexis King; grandchildren, Malik Mills, Stephanie Mills, Brandon Mills, Dy’Mon Wheeler, Zaire Robinson, Aniya Bennett, Donte King, Alayah King, Chase Flowers; great-granddaughter, Ca’Rysma Mills; niece, Jacqueline B. (Barton) Elliot Adams of Brooklyn, New York; nephew, Michael R. (Awilda) Elliot of Tampa, Florida; great-nieces, nephews, numerous family members and friends. John also leaves a very special friend and companion, Patricia Reid.

Another angel has earned his wings.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

