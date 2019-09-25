John F. Botirius, New Springfield, Ohio – Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Dr. John F. Botirius PhD, age 77, of New Springfield, Ohio passed in Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Boardman.

He was born in Cleveland on March 31, 1942 to John F. and Margaret (Sokol) Botirius.



John graduated from Euclid High School before starting his studies in Clinical Psychology, Cleveland State University (1967) and Kent State where he earned both his MA (1978) and PhD (1981).

His work history includes the Child & Mental Health Center (1971-75), Program Director – Arch XI at Hillside Hospital (1975-81), his private practice (1981-94), Alcohol Program of Mahoning County, Inc (1994-95) and Prison Health Services – North East Ohio Correctional Center (1997-98).



John is survived by his wife ,Christine (Cataline) Botirius of New Springfield; children, Mark Botirius of Medina, John S. Botirius of Euclid, Chad Botirius of Alaska, Kip (Kelly) Botirius of Solon and Garrett (Kristin) Botirius of North Carolina; stepchildren, Janet (Judy) Strawn) Yohman, David Yohman and Chris (Rick) Falter; sister, Margaret Vendeland of Cleveland; grandchildren, Maggie, Serena, John, Justin, Olivia, Jackson, Sebastian, Callan Botirius, David Yohman, Jennifer and Kristen Hoffman and great-grandchildren, Addy and Kason.



John was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan. He was an enthusiastic collector of coins, fountain pens and antiques in general. He also enjoyed a good poker game and loved his cat, Bruiser.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremaeohio.com.

