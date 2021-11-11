John Edward Fick, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 8, 2021, John Edward Fick Jr, age 88, of Boardman, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 20, 1933 to John Edward Sr and Lois (Pence) Fick.

John was a caring and loving man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Carol was the love of his life and they were married for 53 years. They were best friends doing everything together.

John was very forgiving, had no ego and liked to joke with a dry sense of humor. He was selfless and always put himself second.

John portrayed a true gentleman with a loving heart. He supported St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, veteran’s organizations and various animal charities.

As a humble and virtuous man, John lived his life by example. Cerebral Palsy never stopped him from living an active and wonderful life. During his youth, others always told him the things he couldn’t do. Despite this, John loved sports and participated in basketball and track.

As an adult, he enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing, bowling, cars as well as making stained glass windows and lamps.

John was an avid sports fan but especially enjoyed watching football, basketball, soccer, and golf. He usually found a way to root for the underdog. His favorite teams were the Browns, Cavs, and Georgia Bulldogs.

John worked at Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company as a claims manager.

During his senior years, John endured much physical pain but always found a way to appreciate life. Despite his struggles, he always chose the path of happiness.

John is survived by his wife, Carol Fick; son, Steve (Vivian) Fick; daughter, Victoria (Michael) Daigle; grandchildren, Sofia and Sebastian Daigle; daughter, Alexandra Fick and grandson, Benjamin Fick, all of Florida; son, Paul (Alec) Fick; daughter, Sarah, all of New Hampshire; daughter, Holly (Mark) Robison of Cincinnati; son, Robert (Kelly) Fick and children, Zoey and Carter, all of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Fick and children, Paul Baker, Wendy Fick (fiance, Lou Sapiz) and Christensen Amanda; grandchildren, Tyler, Nevada, Zachary and Chris; great-grandchild, Mila Rose, all of Mentor, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, John.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.