YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Domascieno, Jr., age 68, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Jeannette (Edwards) Domascieno.

He is survived by his son, Leo Kosmo of Hubbard, Ohio; daughter, Stephanie Matricardi and her six children of Struthers, Ohio; stepson, Michael Davis of Hubbard; stepdaughter, Kristen Davis of Campbell, Ohio; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Kosmo of Lowellville, Ohio; three brothers, Joe (Pegg), Mark and Eric Domascieno, all of Hubbard; sister, Mary Beth Kovach of Hubbard with whom he made his home; eight nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends, Gary Williams and Alber “Butch” Schulte.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

