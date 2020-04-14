John D. Strange, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Easter morning, Sunday, April 12, 2020, John D. Strange, age 70, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away in Hospice House.

He was born on June 29, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to John A. and Margaret M. (Kane) Strange.

John was a graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked as a supervisor for various steel companies throughout the area for over 40 years.

John loved golfing; he was so proud to get a HOLE-IN-ONE using his Seven Iron on Hole #4, a 164 yard Par 3 at Reserve Run in Poland, Ohio. It was a wonderful day. He also loved traveling with his wife to anywhere there was a beach, especially Hilton Head, his favorite.

Besides his mother, John is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Peggy Strange, of Boardman; children, Jon (Alma) of Arizona, Tod (Katie) Strange of Columbus, Heather Strange of Cincinnati; step-daughter, Jill (Nick) Minerd of North Ridgeville; sister, Susan (John) Denoon of Galion, Ohio and brother-in-law, Patrick Kane of Boardman.

John was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary s Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John D. Strange, please visit our floral store.