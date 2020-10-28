John Anthony Capozzi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2020, John Anthony Capozzi, age 76, of Warren, Ohio passed at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on November 17, 1943 to Anthony and Anna (Aleandri) Capozzi.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ruthann (Kevin) Gray; siblings, Carmen Capozzi of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Vita McCormac of Warren, Ohio, Regina Capozzi of Boston, Massachusetts, Anthony (Debbie) Capozzi of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; his friend and companion, Shirley Berry; Heather Hale, who was like a daughter; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Powers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Rd, NE, Warren, OH 44483. Day and time to be announced shortly.

Internment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

