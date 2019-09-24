Joel Ronald Wallis, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 13, 2019, Joel Ronald Wallis, age 52, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown on August 29, 1967 to Timothy G Wallis and Carolyn Lee Hall.



Besides his mother, Joel is survived by his son, Jake Mercer of Warren; stepmother, Cindy Thomas, who he loved and was always there for him; siblings, Eric (Heidi) Wallis of Alaska, Bobbi (Lucas Gonzalez), Shannon Thomas Allen, Jason Thomas, Damion Thomas and Jed Thomas, all of Youngstown; granddaughter, McKenzie Mercer of Warren and niece, Alonah Gonzalez of Youngstown.



Besides his father, Joel was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan and Phyllis Wallis.



Joel was a 1985 graduate of Struthers High School.

He will always be remembered by his unconditional love for his friends and family. His abundant spirit, illuminating smile and his ability to always make people laugh.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

