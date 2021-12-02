Jody T. Kriech, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 29, 2021, Jody T. Kriech, age 58, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown on July 1, 1963, to Thomas S. and Carol J. (Crozier) Kriech.

After graduation from Austintown Fitch High School in 1981, Jody worked as a Security Officer for North Star Steel and at many area grocery stores in their produce department which was his last job.

Jody is survived by his daughter, Hannah R. Kriech of Youngstown; mother, Carol J. Kriech of Austintown; brother, Shawn J. Kriech of Youngstown; aunts and uncles, Rich (Barb) Crozier, Joan Kriech Stranix, Terri (Jack) Glenellen, Jean Mastrovaselis; cousins, Shanna Laraway, Matt Glenellen, Deby Fulton, Rick Crozier, Tom Crozier and Joel Krolisky.

Besides his father, Jody was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cheyenne Grace Kriech; grandparents, Earl & Betty (Scott) Crozier and Steve & Clara (Gleydura) Kriech.

Jody was an active member of area boxing ministries and over the years met many championship boxers not only from Youngstown but all over world. He enjoyed all local sports including the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Another past time of Jody’s was studying history especially Native American history.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jody Thomas Kriech, please visit our floral store.