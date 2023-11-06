YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Jody Lynn Moenich, “age 39”, of Austintown, OH passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born September 4, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Steve and Patricia (Korda) Zawilinsky.

How do you sum up Jody? She was our mom, the best Nonnie to our children, and a loving wife. But she was so much more! Too know mom was to love her, she went beyond the phrase” she never met a stranger “! If you knew her, she loved you, knew all your statistical info, and prayed for you! Anything she enjoyed watching was seen too many times to count.

The following are some tidbits from Mom’s children:

Mom taught me and so many others to crochet, it was her gift of patience I think that made her the perfect teacher! I remember getting an entire row done and she said oh how wonderful let me see, and she would rip it out! We would laugh over and over at the memory! She was my best girlfriend ❤️ Love You Mega Much Mom, Love Autumn

My mom was truly a kind soul that genuinely cared about people. It made me feel good to know how proud of me she was. Every time I put on a coat; I remember her telling me as a little boy to hold my sweater sleeves. I will always remember and love you, Mumma. Love, Stoney

When I think of my mom, I instantly think of my Blankey. Having a blanket from someone is one thing, but to my mom it was a way she could wrap me in love every night, even though she was not there with me. From the silky edging of Blankey and in every stitch crocheted on my blanket, it was selected and created from the deepest place of my mom ‘s heart. Every morning I wake, I am wrapped in her love. ~ Skyeler Lu Lu Bug

Her kitchen was the heart of her home, and Nonnie could heal with a meal. She loved writing, and when she was young her pen name for writing was “Scarlett Bay Laural.” We had the best of laughs because she had her own language. She would say the wrong word or even say it backwards, but we could always understand each other. Love, Starr

All who know her would agree that she was a blessing from God, the perfect mother, the best friend, the best cook, an infinite source of genuine love and selflessness, a light that warmed their life, there was no hate in her heart! She loved her family, her hairless cat, her dog, tea and conversation, etymology, always reading, and writing, rewatching her favorite shows and movies. Love you always momma, to infinity and beyond – E

Jody is survived by her husband, Thomas Moenich; beloved children, Autumn (Jason) Arnold, Stoney (Jane) Moenich, Skyeler (Cheri) O’Neill, Starr (James D. Chismark II) Moenich, Montana Moenich, Lakin (Jeremy) Pelot, E’lim Moenich; grandchildren, Levi Moenich, Samuel (Ashlee McGarry) Arnold, Isaac Arnold, Jennifer (Cory) Speciale, Jillian Shearer, Jodie Shearer, Jason (Lyndsey) West, John West, Danielle (Adam) Geiselman, Justice Moenich, James D. Chismark III, Journey Grace Chismark, Sienna Pelot; great-grandchildren, Oliver Speciale, Oni Speciale, Adeline West, Jackson West and siblings, Steve (Diane) Zawilinsky and Buffy (Joseph) Gasior.

Be her parents, Jody was also preceded is death by her sister, Roni (the late Pat) Trimble.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Stacey Pavilion in Austintown Park, 6000 Kirk Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515. As Mom would have wanted it; please dress casually.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

