YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jodi Lynn Rogers, age 53, departed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

She was born October 28, 1969 to her parents, Howard and Carol (Seamans) Rogers in Lowellville, Ohio.

Jodi graduated from East High School in 1988. Following her graduation, she attended Raphael’s School Beauty Culture, becoming a licensed cosmetologist.

Jodi cherished her family dearly and she was attempting to reunite everyone at the time of her passing. She adored her her grandchildren, they brought a tremendous amount of joy and happiness to her life.

Jodi leaves behind her daughter, Ashley Alli of Youngstown, Ohio; son, Richard Alli of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Isabella Alli-Jenkins and Nathan Alli-Jenkins, both of Youngstown, Ohio; multiple grandchildren; brothers, Michael Rogers, Sr. of Struthers, Ohio and John Dinger of Pennsylvania and her niece, Catherine Rogers Perry of Struthers, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, LeRoy Bruce and Ronald Dinger.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.