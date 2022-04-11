YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne C. Gahagan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Windsor House in Canfield, Ohio.

She was born on June 9, 1934 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold and June (Vaughn) Rogan.

She lived in Cadogan, Pennsylvania and attended Ford City Schools through the seventh grade. In 1946, her family moved to Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from South High School in 1952.

Joanne married the love of her life, Wes Gahagan, on May 22,1954. Wes proposed to Joanne on the “Cinderella Bridge” (Silver Bridge) in Mill Creek Park. Wes and Joanne always enjoyed walking to the Silver Bridge to remember that beautiful day. They had an amazing marriage and epitomized the meaning of “True Love.” They did just about everything together and they both enjoyed the simple things in life.

She loved nature and was a regular walker on the Mill Creek Park Trails. She would walk daily with Wes, relatives and friends. She truly enjoyed her walks which were usually around Lake Cohasset, starting at Pioneer Pavilion, walking to the Silver Bridge and returning on the other side of the lake to their starting point. She also enjoyed golfing with Wes at the Mill Creek Park short holes and playing cards with friends and family. She had an entertaining wit about her that everyone loved.

Joanne and her husband, Wes, spent many winters in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, where they enjoyed daily walks on the beach. They made many friends at their Florida condo and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and eating out with the other Florida snowbirds.

She worked as an accounting bookkeeper for Crogan Plumbing and Heating and International Cooperage. She also worked for various CPAs in the area. She always possessed a knack for numbers and enjoyed math.

Joanne will be deeply missed by her husband, Wes; son, Wesley (Joyce) Gahagan of North Benton, Ohio; granddaughters, Jennifer (Jonny) Crowder of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Emily (Sean) Sims of Hartville, Ohio and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Julia and Aliza.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Bill and Jim and sisters, Fran Egger and Maureen Irwin.

Per Joanne’s request there will be no funeral services.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley; Windsor Canfield’s, Stacey Arthur; niece, Barb Irwin and caregiver, Missy Smith, for the love, compassion and care that they provided to Joanne.

