Joanna Lynn Taylor, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After an acute medical emergency, Joanna Lynn Taylor, age 36, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1984 to Patrick and Tammy (Christy) Brocklebank.

Besides her parents, Joanna is survived by her husband, John L. Taylor; her children, all of Sharon, PA and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

