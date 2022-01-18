AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, JoAnn Wiggins, age 58, departed this life in her Austintown, Ohio home.

She was born on November 4,1963 in Youngstown, Ohio to Leroy and Anna Marie (Harris) Wiggins.

JoAnn was the baby of five children and was a 1982 graduate of South High School.

Besides being a single mother to her four biological children, she was a “mother” to many more.

She was a retired store manager and had a tremendous work ethic.

JoAnn purchased her first home in 1988 and lived there for over 25 years until she relocated to Camden, Alabama. Eventually she returned home to Youngstown.

JoAnn was like the eye of a tornado and took everyone in. She was understanding, kind and warm-hearted. She loved her fur babies, Queen Jo and Chucky. JoAnn was not perfect but when she realized she made a mistake she tried to fix it regardless of how long ago it may have been. She loved doing different arts and crafts with the family, fishing, listening to her southern music and finding ways to make money. JoAnn experienced a lot which made it easy for people to talk to her without feeling or being judged regardless of what it was, she always gave a helping hand without question.

JoAnn is survived by and will always be loved and remembered, by her father, Leroy Wiggins of Camden, Alabama; children, Tyrone Jennings (TJ), Shenika (Lovie) Wiggins, Kamila (Bubbie) Morgan-Ivory and Daniel Wiggins-Mitchell, all of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Vanessa Wiggins of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiona “Meme/gorgeous one” Wiggins, Tyshawn “Man man” Wiggins, Angel Apperson, Brian “baby boo” Ivory III, Stephon “phon-phon” Wiggins and Savannah Evans and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Anna Marie Harris-Wiggins, JoAnn was preceded in death by her siblings, Leroy Wiggins, Jr., Ella Jean Wiggins and Billie Wiggins and nephew, Johnathan C. Wiggins.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m., until the time of funeral service at 4:45 p.m., at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Wiggins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.