Joann (Ricks) Theys, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 11, 2019, Joann (Ricks) Theys, age 83, of Howland Township passed away in Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House.

She was born on March 5, 1936 to James Ricks and Ruth (Pennington) Ricks Van Auker.

Joann is survived by her children, Michelle Dempsey of Niles, George (Toni) Theys of Ruffsdale, Pennsylvania, Karen (Michael) Abraham of Fairfax, Virginia and Carol Theys of Vienna, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Tamara Theys of Fayette City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jessica) Rihel of Struthers, Ernest (Jeanne Pierce) Rihel of Alabama, Greg (Jerica) Rihel of Niles, James (Ann) Theys of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Jason (Tina) Theys and Tara (Mark) Jurszak, all of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, Christopher (Crystal) Theys of Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Michael and Matthew (Tara) Abraham, all of Fairfax, Virginia and Josuha and Jordan Theys, both of Vienna, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aurora, Aidan, Zachary, Anastacia, Christian, Alaina, Gavin, Addison, Seth, Samuel, Zachary, Alex and Matthew and siblings, Joe (Betsy) Van Auker of Maryland and Paula (John) Gresh of Georgia.

Besides her parents, Joann was also preceded in death by her husband, Geroge Theys and siblings, James Ricks and Leneah Soltis.

Visitations with the family will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

