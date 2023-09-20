YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 18, 2023, JoAnn (Emerick) Claycomb, age 77 of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at Austinwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 2, 1946 to Homer and June (Carroll) Emerick.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Barry Richard Claycomb, Sr. of Youngstown, JoAnn Marie Claycomb of Youngstown; children, Barry Richard (Suzan) Claycomb, Jr. of Poland; grandsons, Wayne C. Claycomb of Poland and Joseph “Joe” (Lyvonna DeBoe) of Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

