Joan (Pallo) Klacik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Joan (Pallo) Klacik, age 87, of Boardman, Ohio passed away peacefully in Beeghly Oaks.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 5, 1933 to Matthew and Vera (Dursa) Pallo.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, John Klacik, Sr. of Boardman; children, Debra (Gino) LaMarca of Burke, Virginia, Diane Dama of Youngstown and John Klacik, Jr. of Naples Florida; grandchildren, Christina LaMarca, Carrie (Abe) Thompson, Abigail Klacik, Hannah Klacik, John Klacik III, RJ Rogenski, Nicole Rogenski, Anjelica Dama, Nathaniel Dama and Cameron Dama; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Keegan, Layla and Tayvian; brothers, Rich Pallo and Michael (Nancy) Pallo; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her brother, Matt Pallo.

Joan enjoyed cooking and baking for family outings and weddings but her biggest enjoyment came from being a caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was welcoming to all those who entered her home and treated everyone as if they were members of her family. Joan will be greatly missed but her spirit and love will live with all those she touched. With her there, heaven will be a better place and it will be a whole lot cleaner!

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. (a full service funeral home)

