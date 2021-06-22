Joan Margaret Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- On Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, Joan M. (Butler) Haas Jackson, passed away at home following a brief illness.

Her birthday is February 24 and she was born in Youngstown to Richard, Sr. and Magdalene (Balch) Butler.



Joan married Myron Haas on July 26, 1949 and they moved to Youngstown until their passing.

She worked as a manager for JCPenney until her retirement.

Joan is survived by her children, Robert (Denise) Haas of The Villages, Florida and Patricia (Gary) Brown of Hilliard, Ohio; sister, Eleanor Johnson of Boardman, Ohio; daughters-in-law, Joanne Haas, Kathy Haas and Terri Haas; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her husbands, Myron Haas and Earl Jackson; sons, Myron Haas, Jr., Lloyd Haas, Sr. and Donald Haas; grandson, Myron (Mike) Haas; great-granddaughter, Lyndsi Haas and brother, Richard Butler, Jr.

A private graveside service will be conducted for her family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

