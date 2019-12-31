Joan Gosmer, Canton, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

December 29, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 2 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Joan Gosmer, age 77, of Canton, passed into God’s care.

She was born in Ashtabula on January 27, 1942 to John and Noreen (Cunningham) Ovak.

Joan proudly served her country in the United States Navy. 

She is survived by her children, Anthony, Michael and Cassandra Gosmer; grandson, Lance Corporal Daniel Gosmer and siblings, Kathleen McCoy, John Ovak.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Joan’s family, please visit our floral section.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com