Joan Gosmer, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Joan Gosmer, age 77, of Canton, passed into God’s care.

She was born in Ashtabula on January 27, 1942 to John and Noreen (Cunningham) Ovak.

Joan proudly served her country in the United States Navy.

She is survived by her children, Anthony, Michael and Cassandra Gosmer; grandson, Lance Corporal Daniel Gosmer and siblings, Kathleen McCoy, John Ovak.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Joan’s family, please visit our floral section.