NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Joan “Anette” Salomon, age 58, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering a medical emergency two weeks prior.

She was born in New Castle on November 5, 1964 to Jerry and Helen Sager.

Public viewing will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan “Anette” Salomon, please visit our floral store.