YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan A. D’Angelo, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Park Vista.

She was born September 13, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio.

What brought Joan the most happiness in life was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Daniel D’Angelo of Youngstown; grandchildren, Logan Zarnick of Austintown, Daxton D’Angelo of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Saylor Zarnick, both of Austintown and siblings, Carole A. Brown of Austintown, Michael Barton of Canton.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan A. D’Angelo, please visit our floral store.