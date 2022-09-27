CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly.

Jo Anne is survived be her children, William D. (Katie) Haas of Canfield and Tiffany J. Haas of Warren; grandchildren, Ashleigh Haas and Jessica Haas, both of Canfield; brother, Joe (Dolly) Connolly of Champion; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Haas, who she married on June 6, 1972; son, Myron “Mikey” Haas and brother, Thomas Connolly.

Jo Anne enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, fishing with her brother from his boat and spending time with her friends and family.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, Ohio next to her husband, Myron.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.