YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Jill Elaine Hoolahan, age 41, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in her home along with her hope to live free from the disease of addiction.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 18, 1981, to Thomas Richard and Kathryn (Molloy) Bartko.

Jill spent her early childhood in Butler, Pennsylvania, attended Saxonburg Elementary then graduated from Mercer High School in 2002.

Jill had a big heart and loved fiercely. Her generosity and love for helping people was a big part of her life even to her own detriment. Jill had a quick sense of humor and could always make you laugh whether you wanted to or not.

Jill is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter, Hayli (Billy) Bruetsch of San Antonio, Texas; her mother, Kathryn Bartko, Cincinnati, Ohio; father, Thomas (Sharon) Hoolahan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sisters, Bonnie (Jeff) Helvie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kelsey (Taylor) Werner of San Antonio, Texas and Lindsey (Nick) Hoolahan of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; nephew, Monroe Helvie and nieces, Kathryn Helvie and Hannah Werner.

A memorial service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jill Elaine Hoolahan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.