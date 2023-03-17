PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Jessica Catherine Lowrey, age 29, of Petersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 10, 1993, to Steven and Sarah (Burnette) Lowrey.

Jessica was a 2012 graduate of Springfield Local Schools.

She was a member of Rush Church where she renewed her faith in Christ, got baptized and formed a second family.

After the death of her daughter, Mable Grace, in 2020, Jessica organized a memorial in her name. The group named, “Gracie’s Angles” makes and donates blankets and caps for newborns at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Jessica enjoyed many roles in life including daughter, sister, cousin, niece and most important to her was being a mother and aunt.

Besides her parents, Jessica is survived by her sisters, Stephanie (Joe Mulhair) Lowrey and Bailey (Derek) Cruz; nephew, Bentley, as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Besides her daughter, Jessica was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Mable and Walter Burnette, several aunts and uncles.

Family to receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. when Jessica’s Memorial Service will begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Rush Church, 5245 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Akron Children’s NICU or The Juvenile Diabetes foundation in memory of Jessica and her daughter, Gracie.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessica Catherine Lowrey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.