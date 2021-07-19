Jesse Gabriel Kalhoun, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, Jesse Gabriel Kalhoun, age 45, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following an automobile accident.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 16, 1975 to Randall James and Christine Ann (Roussos) Kalhoun.

Jesse is survived by his beloved wife of three years, Ramona (Waltz) Kalhoun; stepchildren, Michaela Gibson of Butler, Pennsylvania, Jade (Anthony Costa) Janacone, Xavier Gibson and Cheyenne Gibson, all of Liberty Township.

Jesse was a journeyman for Roofers Local 71.

