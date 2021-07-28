Jerry Walter Quarles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Walter Quarles of Youngstown passed away peacefully with his children by his side, Monday, July 26, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown Ohio, the son of Minnie Lou Wylie and Wallace W. Quarles.

He was employed with Hynes Steel Industries and retired after 30 years of service.

Jerry loved hunting and fishing with his father and siblings and was an avid gardener and car enthusiast.

He was a Golden Bear graduate of East High School.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memories a daughter, Jo-Lein Quarles and a son, Justin (Nikki) Quarles; one sister, Mrs. Burma (Jimmy) Hunt; two brothers, Darrell (Carole) Quarles and Deland (Marvean) Quarles, all of Youngstown and a sister-in-law, Pearline Quarels of Youngstown. Grandpa “Jerbear” will be missed by his grandsons, Bodhi Roman Quarles and Jensen Wallace Quarles and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wallace R. Quarles and Bernard “Penny” Quarles and two sisters, Janet Nicholson and Donna McCrae.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone that assisted him in his final days.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

