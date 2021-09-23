Jerry Pierce, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home, on Monday, September 20, 2021, Jerry Watson, passed away.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 9, 1952, to Warren Clinton Pierce and Violet Miller Pierce Bainbridge.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Sylvia Maria (Lottman) Pierce of Youngstown; sons, Stephen Pierce of Akron, Christopher Pierce, Matthew Pierce, Scott (Rachel) Pierce all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Stephen Pierce, II, Destiny Pierce, Jasmin Pierce, Alexi Pierce; siblings, Pat Elliott of Cortland, Sharon Pierce of Texas, Roberta Young of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; Jerry was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Duke Bainbridge.

Some of the thing that made Jerry special were his love of fishing and the outdoors in general, watching the Weather Channel, with the volume turned all the way down, Westerns, especially Gun Smoke, Kung Fu with David Carradine, “Ah, Grasshooper,” but nothing compared to the love he had for his grandchildren.

What a beautiful way to be defined!

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

