YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Jerry Lee Graffius, age 72, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on November 1, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Melvin A. and Leona (Dixon) Graffius.

Jerry was a yard foreman for 40 years at Sheppard & Morris Lumber and later at Plytrim, Inc. After retirement, he worked part-time at Columbiana Exempted Village School District for five years.

He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, fishing and life in general.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia, whom he married on February 12, 1972; two adult children and one grandson; siblings, Mary Ann (James) While of Ohio, Peggy (Butch) Graffius of Pennsylvania, Sondy (Rick) Graffius of Pennsylvania, Melvin (Flo) Graffius of Pennsylvania, Linda Fulmer of Pennsylvania, Darrel (Denise) Graffius of Ohio, Betty (Wilbur) Buck of Pennsylvania, Tim (Denise) Graffius of Ohio, April Holtzman of Florida, Lori Tyrrell of Oklahoma and Tamme (Larry) Lindolf of Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his sisters, Carol Johnson and Sally Grisby and twin grandsons, Aiden and Zackarie Thomasec.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lee Graffius, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.