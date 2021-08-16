Jeremy William Stuck, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy William Stuck, age 49, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 3, 1972 to Clark C. and Deborah K. (Tuttle) Stuck.

Jeremy made his living as a commercial painter. He also had a passion for music and playing the drums with local bands.

He had many people in his life that he made his family. Friends that were so close that he considered them brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Deborah Stuck; children, Dee Stuck, Sonja Stuck and Livija Stuck; extended children, Alexander Sutter, Antonio Sutter, Quintin Sutter and Nick Rinaldi; sisters, Keasha (Edwin) Tuttle and Lisa (Edgar) Tomlinson; nieces and nephews, Kaely, Vinny and Vinny, Jr. Garcia, Edwin III and Moira Tuttle, Robert Zamora, Edgar Tomlinson IV and Jada Tomlinson and extended parents, Chet and Betty Porter, Wayne and Tammy Tuttle, Sam and Sharron Thompson and Carl and Lill Porter.

The family would like to give a huge Thank You to Chris and Jennifer Brady for taking Jeremy into their home and being our extended hands to care for him.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

