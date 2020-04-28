Breaking News
Jeremy David Fray, Struthers, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 22, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a sudden and brief illness on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Jeremy David Fray, age 43, of Struthers, Ohio, passed in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1976 to Eugene (Gene) and Shirley (Secora) Fray.

Besides his parents, Jeremy is survived by his two children, grandchildren and former wife.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

