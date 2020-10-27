Jere Lee Morris, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jere Lee Morris, age 65, of Austintown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital.



Jere was born November 27, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Robert and Sally Morris.

He was a lifelong resident of Austintown.

Jere graduated from Austintown Fitch High School class of 1973 and Youngstown State with a degree in Criminal Justice.



After a long career at Copperweld Steel, Jere was a bus attendant caring for developmentally disabled individuals. He also volunteered with Hospice and was a volunteer with children’s grief counseling.



He was a fan of the Indians, the Browns, the Buckeyes and the Penguins. He attended Katie’s gymnastic meets, Infinitribe hoop events, Danny’s gigs, Molly’s plays and went to the principal’s office for Annie. He attended ‘weekly date night’ at Dickies where he was surrounded by friends.

Jere was a double transplant recipient and was given the gift of life through a kidney/pancreas transplant from Ohio State University Medical Center.



He was a deacon and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown. He was a bingo caller for Gutknecht Towers and a friend to many congregants.



Jere was preceded in death by his father Robert and his wife Janice Hernan.

Jere leaves to cherish his memory his mother Sally, children Molly (Evan), Danny (Michelle), Katie (Garrett) and Annie (Sean) and his companion Tracy and her family Jessica, Laura, Jeffrey, Kyle, Mack, Kaya, and Scarlett and Zoey. He also leaves his sister, Robynn, brothers Chris & Steve, numerous nephews and nieces and so very many friends.



Jere was loved by all who knew him, and he was a loyal friend to all.



A private service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that you make donations to Lifebanc https://give.lifebanc.org/give/ where you can dedicate your donation in memory of Jere Morris



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories and condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

