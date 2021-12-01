Jennifer Starr Smith, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Starr Smith, age 35, of Niles, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

She was born January 20, 1986, in Houston, Texas. Jennifer was the second and youngest child of John Charles and Starla Gayle (Garrison) Smith. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Jennifer was a sweet, gentle and understanding woman who cared deeply about others. She was especially fond of animals and children. Much of Jennifer’s professional life was spent in the non-profit sector dedicated to providing aid and comfort to the helpless, both working in fundraising for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and her most recent employment as an administrator for Angels for Animals.

She was also very family oriented, spending much of her young adulthood caring for her (now deceased) grandparents, James Thomas and Norma Lee (Musgrave) Garrison, helping them to live out their final years among family in their home. Jennifer continued this trend of being selflessly devoted to family after the passing of her grandparents, taking care of her father during his battle with cancer and helping her mother recover from a stroke. Nearly all aspects of her life revolved around helping others, which she found to be always rewarding and worthwhile. Jennifer also greatly enjoyed spending time with friends, family and her long-time partner, Craig Bondor. She loved the beauty of nature, road trips, playing with her cats, television and going out to eat.

Jennifer is survived by her brother, Adam Smith, his partner Richard McGivney, and her beloved partner, Craig Bondor. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her greatly.

Jennifer’s loved ones are invited to share memories at the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Third Independent Presbyterian Church 1315 E. Washington St. New Castle, PA 16101. The receiving of friends and a luncheon will immediately follow the service.

