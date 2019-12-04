Jennifer Rae Shearer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Rae Shearer, 49, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her mother

at her side.



Jennifer was born on February 1, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of MaryAnne Esker Dowdell Corll and Robert W. Dowdell.

She resided in Austintown and then with her mother in Boardman when she became ill.



Jennifer had a big heart, always helping those in need. She was generous to a fault. She was very talented in computer skills.

She worked at Cafaro Corporation for a number of years as a secretary until she became ill.

She leaves to honor her memory, one son, Ryan M. Shearer; one brother, Joseph B. Dowdell and her mother, MaryAnne Corll. She also leaves two stepbrothers, Michael Davis and Frank Graziano; one stepsister, Hannah Dowdell and her stepmother, Marie Dowdell of Virginia. She was also dearly loved by her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her father, Robert W. Dowdell, preceded her in death, as well as, her stepfather, Robert F. Corll.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857 in Jenny’s memory.

The family extends a special thank you to St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman, for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Jenny. Also many thanks to Gary Silvat for his great help in all the funeral arrangements.

A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406, where friends can call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.. All are invited to a luncheon following the service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Jennifer’s family, please visit our floral section.