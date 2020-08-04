Jennifer Jo McKay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, August 3, 2020, Jennifer Jo McKay, age 65, passed away at home.

She was born in Youngstown on July 11, 1955 to Barney and Maize (Gardner) McKay.

Jennifer is survived by her children, James Catheline of Lowellville, Vivian (Matthew) Dickerhoof of Austintown and Ryan (Rachelle) Petrosky of Austintown; grandchildren, Bella, Gavin, Aiden Catheline, Ava and Alaina Dickerhoof and siblings, Michele (Ed) Kalaher of Canfield and Colleen (Dick) Close of Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Jennifer was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael McKay.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Jo McKay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: