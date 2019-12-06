Jeffrey Yocum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a two month illness, Jeffrey Yocum, age 28, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 1, 1991 to Charles “Bud” and Joyce Ann (Wasylko) Yocum of Hubbard, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Krystal Galarza of Powell, Ohio; their six year old son, Liam; siblings, John (Autumn) Yocum of Lakewood, Ohio and Lynn Yocum of Bainbridge, Ohio; mother-in-law, Mercedes (Nick) Baurermeister of London, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Baurermeister, both at home in London, Ohio; grandmother-in-law, Francisca, as well as, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeffery honorably served his county as a sergeant in the United States Army where he was an Unmanned Arial Vehicle Operator and Instructor. He spent two tours of duty in Afghanistan and then worked as a civilian contactor for a private security firm.

A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for after the first of the year. Please contuinue to check back for updates.

