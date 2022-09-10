AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka.

Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He also loved his two cats.

Jeffrey leaves behind his two sons, Joshua Lamka of Tallmadge, Ohio and Jeremy (Danielle) Lamka of Strongsville, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Landon and Ava; siblings, Jamie Lamka, Michael (Theresa) Lamka, Kytyn (Don) Matney; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister Karla.

The family extends a special thank you to Hospice House, dear neighbors and a very special friend, Ed Davis for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Jeffrey.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

