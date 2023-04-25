GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey W. Dripps, age 74, of Girard, Ohio passed away Monday morning, April 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 14, 1948, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey was the son of Frank and Helen Rice Dripps.



In July of 1966, two months before his 18th birthday, Jeffrey voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He went on to serve multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War, where he served with distinction, earning several medals and citations. Jeffrey served more than a decade in the military, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Jeffrey went on to work as an arborist for Duncan Lawn and Tree Care for nearly 30 years until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, joining the Vindicator Golf League in 1987, where he served as a team captain for several years.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Joyce of 53 years; two sons: Jeffrey W. Dripps, Jr. (Holly) of Urbana, Ohio and Michael A. Dripps (Deborah) of North Lima, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Amanda Dripps, Lacey (Drew) Wade, Michael Dripps, Jr., Kayla Arnold, Justin Dripps, Jared Dripps, Julian Dripps, and Connor Simpson; and his siblings: Bruce Dripps, Frank (Jo Jo) Dripps, Robin Forman, Karen (Ken) Chuey, Barb (Dave) Leonard, and Richard (Diana) Dripps.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Rice Dripps, stepfather, Peter “Pepsi” Vuletich, and siblings, Dwanda Bell and James Dripps.



His family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their dedication in caring for Jeffrey.



There will be a private service on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for immediate family.

A celebration of life for Jeffrey will be decided at a future date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Wayne Dripps, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.