Jeffrey Stoller, North Georgetown, Ohio

NORTH GEORGETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Jeffrey Richard Stoller, age 62, of North Georgetown, Ohio, passed away at Salem Regional Hospital.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Rachel L. Stoller, Kari L. (Josh) Forney; grandchildren, Katie and Wyat Forney.

Jeff was an avid Mount Union Football fan and loved following NASCAR racing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

