CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Samuel Sprankle, Sr., age 56 of Campbell, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He was born on May 23, 1965, in Beaver, Pennsylvania to the late Clair and Karen (Eakles) Sprankle.

Jeffrey earned his bachelor’s degree and was employed as an IT Specialist at Management Technology, Inc.

In his free time, Jeffrey loved to play his guitar and spend time with his beloved dog, Shadow. He was a man of many talents and was known as a “tech wiz,” because of his interest and knowledge of computers.

Jeffrey is survived by his sons, Jeffrey S. Sprankle, Jr. of Virginia and James Sprankle of Virginia; his daughter, Phoenix; his grandchildren; his brothers, Bart Sprankle of Virginia and Andy Sprankle of Pennsylvania and many dear friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

