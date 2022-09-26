EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross.

He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9 Bricklayers in Pittsburgh.

His pastimes included hunting, riding horses and spending time with family and friends. Jeff loved all of the dogs that he had over the years. He most loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bink (Bella) and Jeff had a special kind of relationship and she had him wrapped around her little finger. He always took care of his wife and she loved how protected he made her feel.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jennifer L. Ross; children, Jeffrey Ross, Jr. of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Jason Ross of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Samantha Tunstall of Hubbard, Ohio and Jacob Tunstall of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Noah and Gabby Ross and Isabella and Oliver Huffman and sibling, Scott Ross of Pittsburgh.

Jeff will be forever missed and never replaced.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

