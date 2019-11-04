Jeffrey Allan Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Jeffrey Allan Smith, age 55, of the west side, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after and extended illness.

He was born in Youngstown on December 2, 1963 to Donald Ray Smith and the late Lucille Ann (Russell) Smith Nagel.

Besides his father, Jeff is survived by his children, Justin (Samantha) Smith of Youngstown and Melissa Smith formerly of Youngstown; granddaughter, Skylar Smith; father, Donald Ray Smith of Nebraska; siblings, Donald Ray (Christine) Smith, Jr. of Austintown, Linda Dulay of Youngstown, Christin (Dan Pangio) Nagel of Liberty, Pamela (Fran) Figley of East Palestine, Katherine Thompson of Florida, Patricia Nagel of Austintown, Patty Ann (Butch) Hagerty of Youngstown and Michael (Tina) Nagel of Florida; stepfather, George Nagel; niece, Michele Dulay of Youngstown; nephew, Michael Dulay of South Carolina and other nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a kind and loving father who will be missed by his family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences or make a donation by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

